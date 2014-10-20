Fox Orders Horror-Comedy Anthology Series From Ryan Murphy

Fox has given a series order to Scream Queens, a comedy-horror anthology series from Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy.

The first installment of the series, consisting of 15 one-hour episodes, will tell the story of a college campus racked by a series of murders. Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Dante Di Loreto of Glee and American Horror Story will executive produce with Murphy. The series will be produced by 20th Century Fox Television and premiere in fall, 2015.

“I knew I wanted to work with Brad and Ian again on something comedic, and we are having a blast writing Scream Queens,” commented Murphy. “We hope to create a whole new genre – comedy-horror – and the idea is for every season to revolve around two female leads. We’ve already begun a nationwide search for those women, as well as 10 other supporting roles, and we’re very grateful to Dana and Gary for their enthusiastic support.”

Scream Queens is the first show to receive a series order since studio chiefs Gary Newman and Dana Walden were given oversight of Fox Broadcasting in July.

Earlier this month, Fox's cable cousin FX renewedAmerican Horror Story, now in its fourth season, and ordered another anthology, American Crime Story, to be executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk and Di Loreto with Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.