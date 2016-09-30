Fox Orders Gordon Ramsay’s ‘F-Word’

Fox has ordered the foodie variety show The F Word from Gordon Ramsay, an hour-long show based on his U.K. series of the same name. It will have a U.S. premiere in 2017.

The show sees families battle it out in an intense cook-off, while Ramsay chats with guests in the dining room, hosts live remotes, and appears in field segments.

“Gordon Ramsay is not only one of the biggest names in the culinary world, but his expertise, combined with his larger-than-life personality, also make for genuine event television,” said David Madden, president, entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Gordon Ramsay stands tall in the line of great Fox stars, those unpredictable originals whom you simply can’t afford to miss, and The F Word could come from no one but Gordon.”

The show is produced by Studio Ramsay and All3 America and executive produced by Ramsay, Greg Lipstone, Layla Smith and Chris Brogden.

“We’re really ramping it up a notch with this new live cooking show each week, and I can’t wait for viewers to see the other surprises we have in store for each episode,” said series host Ramsay.