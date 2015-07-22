Fox Orders Up Another Season of ‘MasterChef’

Fox is hungry for more MasterChef, ordering a seventh season of the reality series.

Gordon Ramsay, Graham Elliot and Christina Tosi, who joined the show in season six, will all return as judges.

MasterChef is from Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato with Elisabeth Murdoch, Eden Gaha, Robin Ashbrook, Gordon Ramsay, Adeline Ramage Rooney, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler as executive producers.

According to Fox, the cooking competition show has averaged a 2.1/8 among adults 18-49.