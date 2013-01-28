Fox O&Os, Weigel Launch Movies! Digi-Net

Fox Television Stations and Weigel Broadcasting are

partnering on Movies!, a film-themed subchannel launching in 17 Fox-owned

markets this spring. The network's aim is "to create a new destination for

movie fans that is fan-friendly and available for free via over-the-air

television, and in many cases via local cable carriage," said Fox in a

statement.





Movies! will be available on Fox subchannels in New York,

Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Washington, Atlanta,

Houston, Detroit, Phoenix, Tampa, Minneapolis, Orlando, Austin, Memphis and

Ocala.





"We're doing Movies! because this content works in the

D2 space," said Frank Cicha, senior VP of programming at Fox Television

Stations. "Weigel has proven that in their other ventures, which is why

we've chosen to work with them. While we've successfully used our D2 spectrum

to some degree, this is the first time we're going in with all stations on

board, which is exciting."





Movies! enters a crowded entertainment multicast net space

that includes This TV, Me-TV, Antenna TV and NBC Owned Stations rookie Cozi TV.

Weigel owns Me-TV, which airs classic TV shows, and is a partner, with MGM, on

This TV.





The films will air 24 hours a day and will appear in a 16 by

9 format.





"We are excited to work with the Fox Television Station

Group in the creation of the next digital network franchise," said Neal

Sabin, president of content and networks, Weigel Broadcasting.