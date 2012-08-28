Fox O&Os in Phoenix, Twin Cities, Orlando Grab Bounce
Fox Television Stations is partnering with the multicast
channel Bounce TV to air the African-American targeted channel on owned
MyNetworkTV stations in Phoenix, Minneapolis and Orlando. The three are set to
debut early in the fourth quarter.
Fox Television Stations already carries Bounce TV in New
York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Baltimore. Bounce TV reaches 60% of the U.S., and
what it calls 80% of U.S. African-American households.
"Bounce TV's dramatic success is directly linked to the
tremendous broadcast partners we have," says Jeffrey Wolf, Bounce TV's executive
VP of distribution, "and we thank FTS for their enormous confidence and
support."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.