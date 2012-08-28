Fox O&Os in Phoenix, Twin Cities, Orlando Grab Bounce

Fox Television Stations is partnering with the multicast

channel Bounce TV to air the African-American targeted channel on owned

MyNetworkTV stations in Phoenix, Minneapolis and Orlando. The three are set to

debut early in the fourth quarter.





Fox Television Stations already carries Bounce TV in New

York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Baltimore. Bounce TV reaches 60% of the U.S., and

what it calls 80% of U.S. African-American households.





"Bounce TV's dramatic success is directly linked to the

tremendous broadcast partners we have," says Jeffrey Wolf, Bounce TV's executive

VP of distribution, "and we thank FTS for their enormous confidence and

support."



