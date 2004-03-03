Fox O&Os Nab Fear Factor
In the first-ever syndication deal for a prime-time network reality show, the Fox owned-and-operated stations have acquired NBC Enterprises’ Fear Factor to run as a strip next fall.
"It’s another aggressive step toward strengthening our duopolies with strong off-network product," said Frank Cicha, vice president of programming for Fox Television Stations.
The deal is all-barter, industry sources say. This is the third time in recent weeks that the Fox group has made assertive syndication deals: the Fox group just renewed top off-net sitcoms Seinfeld and Everybody Loves Raymond, taking Raymond from Tribune in five markets and stealing Seinfeld from Raycom in Cleveland.
The Fox O&Os join broadcast groups Acme, Bahakel, Clear Channel, Cox, Emmis, Granite, Grant, Media General, Meredith, Milwaukee Journal, Raycom, Sinclair, Viacom and Young, bringing FearFactor’s coverage to more than 70% of the country. News Corp.-owned FX also has purchased the show as an hour-long strip for this summer.
In its fourth season, Fear Factor is a top performer for NBC, averaging a 5.9 rating this season in the key adults 18-49 demographic, up 7% over last season, and 13.9 million viewers overall, up 8% year-to-year. The show also is winning its Monday 8 p.m. time period this season in all key ratings categories, including total viewers. Fear Factor set series records (8.4/21 in 18-49, 18.8 million viewers overall) with the last of its seven-hour couples editions on Feb. 16.
Fear Factor is a production of Endemol Entertainment USA. Matt Kunitz, John de Mol and David Hurwitz are executive producers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.