Fox O&Os Expand News

A pair of Fox-owned stations are adding newscasts next month, the company announced today. WTTG Washington (D.C.) unveils Fox 5 News Edge at 6 September 10, while WJBK Detroit introduces Fox 2 News Edge at 11 September 24. Both promise a “unique, fast-paced format” with a lone main anchor and weather near the top of the newscast.

The WTTG newscast sees Brian Bolter as the anchor, and offers the weather at 6:05. “This is a natural next step for our station given viewers’ positive reception to our half-hour news at 11 p.m., as well as our hour-long broadcast at 5 p.m.,” said V.P./G.M. Duffy Dyer.

WJBK [myfoxdetroit], meanwhile, is described as “a hyper-local, content rich newscast” by V.P./G.M. Jeff Murri. Huel Perkins is the anchor, and the newscast will feature a new set.

Fox owns 35 stations in 26 markets.