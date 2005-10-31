Fox O&O Flies High on JetBlue

The sky is the limit for New York City Fox station WNYW. The News Corp.-owned station is now available on JetBlue airline’s free in-flight DirecTV system, making it the second New York broadcast station airing on the popular discount airline.

"WNYW-Fox 5 gives our customers another way to stay in touch with what's going on in New York, our hometown, as well as the opportunity to enjoy network programming from FOX," said Andrea Spiegel, JetBlue's VP of marketing said in a statement. "We are always looking for ways to enhance our in-flight entertainment offerings to meet our customers' tastes and needs - and Fox 5 does just that."

Although it is a local New York station, WNYW will be seen on JetBlue planes flying all over the country. NBC-owned New York station WNBC is also available on JetBlue. When viewers tune in, they watch the same schedule as New York audiences. So, for example, JetBlue viewers will see all of the prime time entertainment fare and weekend sports carried on Fox stations nationwide, but they will only see WNYW’s local news and syndicated product.

WNYW’s corporate parent News Corp. also owns a controlling stake in DirecTV.

JetBlue now offers 36 broadcast stations and cable networks on its flights via DirecTV.