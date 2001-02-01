Fox nixes spermicide spots

Fox TV has its standards: News Corp.'s network turned down an ad for a spermicide during its racy Temptation Island reality show, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Meanwhile, one of the couples on the show was expelled from the island during last night's espisode because it they have a child - taboo under the Temptation rules. The show's producers knew about the problem before the series' Jan 10 debut, but the film was already in the can.

The Journal quotes Jon Nesvig, Fox president of sales, saying the network only accepts contraceptive ads for products related to disease prevention.