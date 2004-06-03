Fox Nips Peacock Wednesday Night

Fox nipped the Peacock for bragging rights Wednesday, winning the night in the 18-49 demo with a 3.3 rating/11 share in Nielsen Media Research fast national ratings (early returns from affiliates in the top 50 markets).

Fox's win came on the strength of a four-pack of That 70's Show repeats. Interestingly, Fox was a distant third behind NBC and CBS in total households, with a 4.2 household rating compared to NBC's 6.9 and CBS' 6.1.

NBC came in second for the night in 18-49's with a 3.2/10 for repeats of Outrageous Game Show Moments and Law & Order, a double shot of the latter.

ABC and CBS tied for third with a 2.3/7. ABC had double-dose repeats of My Wife & Kids and Drew Carey, while CBS aired reruns of sitcoms King of Queens and Two & a Half Men, sandwiched between original episodes of news mags 60 Minutes and 48 Hours.

The WB came in fifth with a 1/3 for Brothers, while UPN brought up the rear with a .5/2 for back-to-back Enterprise episodes.

