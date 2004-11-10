Fox News Wins Election Week

Election coverage helped to propel Fox News Channel to the top of the basic-cable-network rankings in total viewers for the week of Nov. 7.

The news channel averaged a 1.5 total-day rating, a half-point better than second-place TNT with a 1 rating. FNC averaged 3.3 million viewers to TNT's 2.3. Fox's closest cable news competitor, CNN, averaged a .8 and 1.7 million viewers.

In the 18-49 demo, Fox came in third ESPN and TNT with a 1.0 and just over a million viewers. CNN was in the eighth spot at a .6 rating and an average 600,000 viewers.

FNC also claimed 15 of the top 20 program spots (including ties) for the week in viewers, taking the number one and two spots with election night coverage at 9-11, averaging a 3.7 rating and 3.3 million viewers.

Adding in CNN, election coverage claimed 20 top 20 spots. Among the other three shows that cracked the top 20, only one (not counting wrestling) was scripted, SpongeBob on Nick. The others were football on ESPN and WWE on Spike.