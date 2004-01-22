Fox News Is a Winner in Iowa
Fox News Channel edged out Cable News Network in viewership for its coverage of the Iowa caucuses Monday night.
Fox News attracted 1.5 million viewers in prime time, compared with 1.3 million for CNN. MSNBC trailed a distant third with 584,000 viewers.
Ratings for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address will not come in until Thursday.
