Fox News whips CNN for Bush conference
Cable news viewers flocked to Fox News Channel Thursday night for President
Bush's prime-time press conference.
Fox News registered a 4.6 rating with 5.6 million viewers, eclipsing its
rival, Cable News Network, which averaged a 2.1 rating and 2.4 million viewers,
according to Nielsen Media Research.
MSNBC was a distant third with a 0.8 rating and 855,000 viewers.
The ratings reflect the 8 p.m. EST hour, which included the president's
speech and about 10 minutes of post-coverage analysis.
Fox News claimed record viewership during the analysis segment, with 5.9
million viewers. The O'Reilly Factor, which aired live from 9 p.m. to 10
p.m. EST, kept pace with a stunning 3.9 rating and 3.9 million
viewers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.