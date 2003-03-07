Fox News whips CNN for Bush conference

Cable news viewers flocked to Fox News Channel Thursday night for President

Bush's prime-time press conference.

Fox News registered a 4.6 rating with 5.6 million viewers, eclipsing its

rival, Cable News Network, which averaged a 2.1 rating and 2.4 million viewers,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

MSNBC was a distant third with a 0.8 rating and 855,000 viewers.

The ratings reflect the 8 p.m. EST hour, which included the president's

speech and about 10 minutes of post-coverage analysis.

Fox News claimed record viewership during the analysis segment, with 5.9

million viewers. The O'Reilly Factor, which aired live from 9 p.m. to 10

p.m. EST, kept pace with a stunning 3.9 rating and 3.9 million

viewers.