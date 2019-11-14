Fox News Tops Impeachment Hearings Ratings

More viewers tuned into Fox News’ coverage of Wednesday’s impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump than any other cable or broadcast channel, according to early Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News averaged more than 2.8 million viewers on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the hearings, according to Nielsen. MSNBC was second with 2.6 million viewers, followed by ABC’s 2 million viewers.

Among adults 25-54, ABC drew 496,000 viewers to top Fox News, NBC and CNN.

In primetime Fox crushed its cable network competitors, averaging 3.9 million viewers to MSNBC’s 2.8 million viewers and CNN’s 1.3 million watchers. Fox News also topped MSNBC and CNN among adults 25-54 during the time period, according to Nielsen.