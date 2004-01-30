Fox News Tops Cable in N.H. Primary Coverage

As the presidential-election season heats up, Fox News Channel continues to dominate its cable news competitors in the ratings.

Fox Mews averaged 1.60 million viewers in prime time Jan. 27 for its coverage of the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Cable News Network pulled in an average 1.39 million viewers and MSNBC averaged 577,000 viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. All three networks improved slightly over their Iowa caucus ratings a week earlier.