Fox News Tops Cable Debate Ratings

Fox News was the most-watched cable news network for Wednesday night’s final presidential debate. Just over 9 million viewers tuned in from 9-10:30 p.m., according to Nielsen. CNN was a close second with 8.93 million viewers and MSNBC was a distant third with 3.72 million.

It was FNC’s best tune-in this year for a presidential debate but still short of the record setting audience for the vice presidential debate when more than 11 million viewers watched on FNC.