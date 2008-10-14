Fox News Tops All Of Cable For Week

Bolstered by the second presidential debate, the economic crisis and continued interest in the election, Fox News Channel was the most watched network on cable in primetime last week, beating out entertainment networks TBS and USA and sports juggernaut ESPN.

Fox News drew a 2.7 household rating and 3.4 million viewers for the week, according to Nielsen Live + SD data.

The network was last on top of the rankings during the Republican National Convention in early September, and before that during Hurricane Katrina.

TBS finished second with a 2.4 household rating and 3.3 million viewers, while USA was a close third with a 2.2 rating and 2.8 million viewers. ESPN drew a 2 rating with 2.63 million viewers.

CNN and MSNBC also saw a boost in the network standings, with CNN the fifth most watched cable network for the week with a 1.8 rating and 2.38 million viewers, and MSNBC was ninth overall with a 1.3 rating and 1.55 million viewers.