Fox News To Pay $1 Million Penalty After Harassment Probe

Fox News agreed to pay $1 million to end an investigation that began in 2017 after several employees complained about sexual harassment.

The settlement is the largest ever with the New York City Commission on Human Rights. It covers four violations of the city’s Human Rights Law, each carrying a $250,000 fine.

Former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes and anchor Bill O’Reilly left the network following sexual harassment allegations and the company has paid millions in settlement to employees, including $20 million to former anchor Gretchen Carlson.

In addition to the fine, the settlement forces Fox News to remove clauses requiring confidential arbitration of claims under the New York City Human Rights Law from employment contracts with employees including on-air talent for four years.

The network also agreed to provide all employees with a clear definition of “retaliation” and training for bystanders to intervene in incidents and to properly report any witnessed misconduct, according to The Daily Beast, which first reported the settlement.

“We are pleased to reach an amicable resolution of this legacy matter. Fox News Media has already been in full compliance across the board, but cooperated with the New York City Commission on Human Rights to continue enacting extensive preventive measures against all forms of discrimination and harassment,” Fox News said in a statement.