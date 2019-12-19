Fox News Teaming Up With Branded Content Firm

Fox News said it is teaming up with branded content company Hevē to provide advertisers with ways to connect to the network’s audience.

Hevē will help create storytelling contextually aligned to an advertiser’s message that is personalized to the Fox News audience.

“With a reach of more than 200 million people each month across all of our platforms, Fox News Media provides advertisers a unique opportunity to reach a highly educated and loyal audience,” said Jeff Collins, executive VP, advertising sales, for Fox News Media. “We’re excited to partner with Hevē, offering our partners creative content to tell the story behind a brand marketing message in a way that resonates with our viewers.”

The arrangement will provide strategic solutions and resources for Fox News Media to design custom creative across the organization’s linear and digital platforms, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Fox News Digital and Fox News Radio. Hevē will also deliver viewership insights through branded case studies and industry analysis.

“The power of this partnership is the combination of Fox News Media’s engaged audience and Hevē creative strategy, empathetic storytelling and predictive insights,” said Chris Hercik, CEO of Hevē, part of the Invnt agency. “Our team has a proven track record of crafting big, beautiful, narrative stories that connect brands to consumer’s hearts and minds. Together, we seek depth, embrace complexity and strive to amplify the ordinary.”