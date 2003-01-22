Fox News taps Sajak

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak will try his hand at news on a new

weekend talk show on Fox News Channel.

Pat Sajak Weekend will be an hour-long Sunday-night show with Sajak

interviewing celebrities and newsmakers.

Come spring, Pat Sajak Weekend will air at 9 p.m., and At Large

with Geraldo Rivera moves back to 10 p.m.

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune for more than 20 years.

He started his TV career as a weatherman in Nashville, Tenn., and Los Angeles.