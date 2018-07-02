Fox News Selects Melissa Francis to Serve as ‘Outnumbered’ Co-Host

Fox News Channel Monday (July 2) named Fox Business Network personality Melissa Francis as a co-host of its afternoon news analysis show Outnumbered.

Francis, who currently co-hosts Fox Business Network’s post-market show After the Bell, will join Outnumbered co-anchor Harris Faulkner on the daily series, which tackles top news headlines with a panel of four female journalists/contributors and one male guest, said the network.

Related: Fox News Expanding Morning Show ‘America’s Newsroom’

Outnumbered delivered 1.6 million total viewers during the first quarter, topping all shows in its 12 noon time slot.

Francis, who joined FBN in 2012, will continue to serve as co-host of After the Bell.

“Melissa has served as a frequent panelist throughout the years, and our audience has come to value her smart commentary and expert analysis,” said Jay Soroko, executive producer of Outnumbered, in a statement. “We are thrilled she’s joining Outnumbered as she will undoubtedly contribute to the program’s continued success.”