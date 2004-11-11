Fox News Sunday Rises in Morning

Fox Broadcasting Co.'s Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace (FNS) beat ABC's This Week with George Stephanopolous in the key 25-54 news demo Sunday, Nov. 7, for the first time in over half a year.

According to Fox, FNS is up 68% vs. the same day last year, while This Week is down 10%.

Fox is doing even better in the capital of politics, Washington, D.C.

Ever since the two shows began going head-to head Sept. 5, according to Fox, FNS has beaten This Week in viewers 10 of the past 12 weeks, including more than doubling it Nov. 7 with a 2.3 rating to This Week's 1.0