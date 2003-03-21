Fox News still reigns in ratings
On the second night of the war, Fox News Channel was again the most-watched
cable news network.
Fox News claimed a 5.5 rating in prime time with 6.2 million viewers,
according to Nielsen Media Research.
Cable News Network notched a 4.2 rating with 5 million viewers, and MSNBC was third with a
2.2 rating and 2.3 million viewers.
All three lost about one rating point from their Wednesday-night averages.
In total day, the ratings race was tighter, with Fox News edging out CNN by
about 500,000 viewers.
Fox News grabbed a 3.9 rating and 4.1 million viewers and CNN collected a 3.4
rating with 3.6 million viewers.
MSNBC tallied a 1.6 rating with 1.6 million viewers.
