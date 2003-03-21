Fox News still reigns in ratings

On the second night of the war, Fox News Channel was again the most-watched

cable news network.

Fox News claimed a 5.5 rating in prime time with 6.2 million viewers,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

Cable News Network notched a 4.2 rating with 5 million viewers, and MSNBC was third with a

2.2 rating and 2.3 million viewers.

All three lost about one rating point from their Wednesday-night averages.

In total day, the ratings race was tighter, with Fox News edging out CNN by

about 500,000 viewers.

Fox News grabbed a 3.9 rating and 4.1 million viewers and CNN collected a 3.4

rating with 3.6 million viewers.

MSNBC tallied a 1.6 rating with 1.6 million viewers.