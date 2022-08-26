Fox News Stars Face Depositions in Defamation Suit

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson are among the Fox News personalities facing questioning by lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems, reported the NY Times. Both are scheduled to appear in the coming days.

Lou Dobbs, whose Lou Dobb Show on Fox Business was cancelled last year, will appear before lawyers next week. Poynter.org reported that the program was cancelled a day after Fox News was hit with a separate defamation lawsuit, a $2.7 billion one involving voting technology firm Smartmatic.

Jeanine Pirro, Steve Doocy and other Fox News hosts have also been deposed in the Dominion suit, noted the NY Times, which added that Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO, and Jay Wallace, Fox News president, may also be deposed.

Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in damages based on Fox News hosts saying how Dominion played a role in stealing votes from President Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Fox News said in a statement:

"We are confident we will prevail as freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to the damages claims being outrageous, unsupported and not rooted in sound financial analysis, serving as nothing more than a flagrant attempt to deter our journalists from doing their jobs." ■