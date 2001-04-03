Fox News slips past CNN

Fox News Channel's encroachment on CNN is nearly complete. The upstart network outscored rival CNN in primetime Nielsen ratings for a full quarter.

FNC household rating jumped 80% to a 0.9, topping CNN's 0.7, which represented an 11% drop. Because FNC's 60 million distribution is less than CNN's 81 million, FNC's ratings translate into fewer actual average households, 507,000 vs CNN's 588,000. FNC's cornerstone 8 p.m. ET show, The O'Reilly Factor averaged a 1.5 nightly, which CNN's cornerston, The Larry King Show, posted a 1.1.

- John Higgins