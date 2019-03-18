Fox News Signs Donna Brazile

Fox News Channel has signed former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile as a contributor to the network. She will offer political analysis on both Fox News Channel (FNC) and Fox Business Network starting March 18 on The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.

Brazile contributed to CNN until October 2016. She resigned after WikiLeaks released an email that showed Brazile saying she got advance questions before a debate and town hall forum involving Hillary Clinton, and shared the questions with Clinton.

"I'm delighted to be joining Fox News,” said Brazile. “I know I'm going to get criticized from my friends in the progressive movement for being on Fox News. My response is that, if we've learned anything from the 2016 election, it is that we can't have a country where we don't talk to those who disagree with our political views. There's an audience on Fox News that doesn't hear enough from Democrats. We have to engage that audience and show Americans of every stripe what we stand for rather than retreat into our 'safe spaces' where we simply agree with each other. For there is no safety in self-limiting numbers.”

Brazile added, “You can be darn sure that I'm still going to be me on Fox News. I'm going to do what I always do: and dish it out straight, exactly as I see it, with just as much New Orleans hot sauce as folks expect."

Brazile has participated in every presidential campaign from 1976 through 2000, said Fox News. Her books include Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House and Cooking With Grease: Stirring the Pots in American Politics.