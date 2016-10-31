CNN Cuts Ties With Brazile After Leak

CNN has cut ties with former contributor Donna Brazile, interim DNC chair, following the revelation that Brazile shared questions with the Hillary Clinton campaign before a debate and town hall forum during the Democratic primary.

Brazile actually resigned Oct. 14, after WikiLeaks released an email that showed Brazile saying she got advance questions before a town hall session.

In a statement, CNN said it was "completely uncomfortable with what we have learned about her interactions with the Clinton campaign while she was a CNN contributor."

More recently, WikiLeaks released subsequent emails indicating that Brazile sent a question to the Clinton campaign, saying, "I'll send a few more."

Brazile's contract with CNN was suspended in July, when she was appointed interim DNC chair following Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s resignation.

On Twitter, Brazile thanked CNN for her time there: "Thank you @CNN. Honored to be a Democratic Strategist and commentator on the network. Godspeed to all my former colleagues.”