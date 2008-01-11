Fox News’ S.C. Republican Debate Brings Biggest Ratings this Season

Two days after Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) decisive win in the Republican New Hampshire primary, Fox News Channel attracted its largest debate audience this season with Thursday night's Republican debate.

According to Nielsen Media Research, 3.65 million viewers (1.04 million of them in the 25-54 demographic) tuned in to watch McCain, former Sen. Fred Thompson (Tenn.), former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Ron Paul (Texas) face off in the South Carolina debate.

The state's primary is Jan. 19, and candidates are campaigning hard there.