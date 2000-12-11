Fox News Rules

Fox News Channel beat CNN in prime time on seven of eight nights leading up to the Monday, Dec. 4, Supreme Court ruling on the presidential election.

On that Monday night, Fox News Channel did a 2.1 rating/ 1.2 million households, compared with CNN's 1.3/1.0 million-the first time since the election that FNC has beat the monolith news channel in households as well as rating. Fox News' The O'Reilly Factor

carried the night with a 3.1/1.7 million, from 8 to 9 p.m.

From Monday, Nov. 27, to Monday, Dec. 4, CNN tied Fox News Channel only once, on Sunday, Dec. 3, when both pulled in a 1.1 in prime time, with 637,000 households going to FNC and 896,000 going to CNN.