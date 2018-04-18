Fox News Channel Recaptures Weekly Primetime Ratings Crown

Fox News Channel last week regained its cable primetime ratings crown while continuing its winning streak in weekly total day ratings, according to Nielsen.

The network averaged 2.6 million viewers to finish first among all cable networks for the week of April 9-15, ending TBS’s three-week,“March Madness”-infused winning streak, according to Nielsen.

Fox News has finished as the most watched cable network in primetime in 10 of the first 15 weeks of 2018.

MSNBC finished second with 2.2 million viewers, followed by a three-way tie for third among HGTV, USA Network and TNT (each with 1.3 million viewers).

Fox News finished first on a 24-hour basis for the 14 consecutive week, averaging 1.5 million viewers for the period. MSNBC, CNN, Nickelodeon and HGTV followed closely behind, according to Nielsen.