Fox News outdoes Early Show

Red-hot Fox News Channel is nipping at the broadcast networks.

For the week of March 31 through April 4, Fox's morning show, Fox &

Friends, averaged more viewers than CBS' The Early Show.

Fox & Friends attracted 2.9 million viewers versus CBS' 2.8 million.

NBC's Today (with 5.8 million viewers) and ABC's Good Morning

America (5.4 million) were still comfortably in front.