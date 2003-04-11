Fox News outdoes Early Show
Red-hot Fox News Channel is nipping at the broadcast networks.
For the week of March 31 through April 4, Fox's morning show, Fox &
Friends, averaged more viewers than CBS' The Early Show.
Fox & Friends attracted 2.9 million viewers versus CBS' 2.8 million.
NBC's Today (with 5.8 million viewers) and ABC's Good Morning
America (5.4 million) were still comfortably in front.
