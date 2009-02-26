Fox News Names New VP and Bureau Manager in Washington

Fox News has made two executive appointments in its Washington bureau.

Bill Sammon, deputy managing editor of the bureau, has been named VP and Washington managing editor. He fills the slot left by the move of Britt Hume to senior political analyst. Before joining Fox in 2008, Sammon was White House correspondent for the Washington Examiner, and before that the Washington Times where, Fox points out in the announcement of his appointment, he covered the Monica Lewinsky scandal that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Sammon will oversee all editorial content for the bureau. He reports to John Moody, executive VP of news editorial.

Bryan Boughton, bureau manager and deputy bureau chief, has been named Washington bureau chief. Boughton has been with Fox News for the past 14 years.