Fox News Names Listerman, Former Scripps Exec, as CFO

Fox News named Amy Listerman as chief financial officer and executive VP of finance and accounting, effective May 1.

Listerman replaces Mark Kranz, who retired in August and is reportedly cooperating, in exchange for immunity, with investigators looking into whether or not payments made in sexual harassment cases against Fox News were accounted for properly.

Fox News is also under fire because of harassment complaints against Bill O’Reilly, who hosts the network’s highest-rated primetime hour. Advertisers have been pulling their ads from the show, raising questions about the future of that program.

Before joining Fox News, Listerman had been with Scripps Networks Interactive, where she had been senior VP and CFO of advertising sales and head of advertising sales data strategy.

She will report to Fox News co-presidents Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine and oversee all financial operations for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

“We are delighted to welcome Amy to the Fox News leadership team,” Abernethy and Shine said in a statement. “Amy has an impressive track record of strong controllership, leading with integrity and partnering with management on growing new revenue streams. We look forward to implementing her expertise across all of our business units.”

Listerman joined Scripps in 2012 from NBCUniversal, where she was senior VP of ad sales, finance, pricing and strategy.

“I have always admired the strength and success of FOX News and I am very excited to join the management team and help foster the network’s growth in this new era of television,” said Listerman.