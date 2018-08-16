Fox News Names Berry Editor-in-Chief for Digital

Fox News Channel named Porter Berry VP and editor in chief of Fox News Digital.

Berry, who had been executive producer of Sean Hannity’s primetime show on the network, will oversee all Fox News content, including FoxNews.com, FoxBusiness.com and the Fox News apps. He succeeds Noah Kotch, now at the Daily Mail.

“Porter’s keen understanding of the news business along with his extensive experience across production and audience engagement make him the ideal candidate to lead Fox News Digital, said Jay Wallace, president of Fox News and executive editor. “His work across FNC’s programming has been instrumental in our success as a network and we look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow our digital platforms.”

Fox News points to data from comScore data for July showing that FoxNews.com beat the CNN brand in total number of page views. Fox News also tops CNN in multiplatform total minutes.

Berry joined Fox News in 2004 as an associate producer. He was executive producer of The Five from 2011 to 2017 and ran Hannity since 2014.

Before Fox News, berry was with MSNBC.

“I am beyond excited to work with our incredible team of journalists and expert commentators across the channel in continuing to make Fox News Digital the most compelling destination for news, information, opinion and analysis,” Berry said. “As someone who has spent more than a decade at the network, there is no better audience to serve.”