Fox News' Magee Gets Radio Hat

Fox News has promoted news programming chief Kevin Magee to the additional post of senior VP of Fox News Radio. The move puts Magee in charge of one of CEO Roger Ailes pet projects. Fox News' biggest hosts, Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity, already have lucarative deals with other talk radio syndicators, but Ailes wants to make sure the network has its own platform for present and future talent.



MaGee will oversee all radio expansion, including programming and distribution. Magee will also keep his title as Vice President of News Programming for the television network.