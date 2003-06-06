Fox News looks abroad
Once you're on top, where do you go? At least for now, Fox News Channel
appears firmly ensconced as the top-rated cable news network and routinely ranks
among the top 10 cable networks, period.
But Fox News chairman Roger Ailes still has a lot he wants done.
On that to-do list: improving weekend programming and international
reporting.
Ailes also envisions expanding Fox News internationally.
Of course, Ailes still has one eye on Cable News Network, which could mount its own
counter-offensive at any time.
