Fox News Leads State of the Union Coverage
Fox News Channel attracted the largest crowd among the cable news networks for Tuesday’s State of the Union coverage.
Fox News notched 5.18 million viewers for President Bush’s address from 9 p.m. EST to shortly after 10:05 p.m. EST, while Cable News Network recorded 2.13 million viewers and MSNBC attracted 689,000 viewers.
For overall coverage from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fox averaged 4.45 million viewers, compared to 1.96 million for CNN and 721,000 for MSNBC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.