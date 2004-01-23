Fox News Leads State of the Union Coverage

Fox News Channel attracted the largest crowd among the cable news networks for Tuesday’s State of the Union coverage.

Fox News notched 5.18 million viewers for President Bush’s address from 9 p.m. EST to shortly after 10:05 p.m. EST, while Cable News Network recorded 2.13 million viewers and MSNBC attracted 689,000 viewers.

For overall coverage from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fox averaged 4.45 million viewers, compared to 1.96 million for CNN and 721,000 for MSNBC.