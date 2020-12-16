Fox News, Laura Ingraham Ink Multi-Year Deal

Fox News has signed Laura Ingraham to a multi-year deal, which means she will continue to host The Ingraham Angle, which airs weeknights at 10 p.m. ET. Ingraham joined Fox News in 2007 and The Ingraham Angle joined the prime lineup in 2017.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

“Laura’s one-of-a-kind expertise and powerful commentary has provided an important voice to millions of Americans as a staple of our primetime lineup and we are thrilled to feature her insightful perspective across our platforms for many years to come,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

Over the past three years, The Ingraham Angle has posted double-digit gains in total viewers, the 25-54 demographic and the 18-49 demo, according to Fox News, citing Nielsen Media Research.

“With so many challenges facing Americans, I am more determined than ever to deliver the incisive, pull-no-punches analysis and commentary that our viewers expect and enjoy,” Ingraham said. “It is a great privilege to host an hour each weeknight on Fox News to address the most important, most timely, and sometimes, the most hilarious moments of the day. Our team takes great pride in the work we do—and has fun doing it!"

Ingraham also hosts Laura & Raymond, with Raymond Arroyo, on streaming service Fox Nation.