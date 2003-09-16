Fox News Lands Bush Interview
Fox News Channel anchor Brit Hume has landed an exclusive interview with President
George W. Bush to air Monday, Sept. 22.
The interview, to be conducted in the Oval Office of the White House, will air on the
Fox Broadcast Network from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. EST.
The next day, Bush will give his annual address to the United Nations General
Assembly.
