Fox News Knocks CNN

The Cable News Network logo is popping up on Fox News Channel, but not in a good way. Long stung by CNN’s campaign as “the most trusted name in news,” Fox News took a swipe at CNN American Morning co-host Jack Cafferty.

A promo running last week slammed Cafferty for reading Vegas odds on John Edwards’ getting picked as John Kerry’s running mate even as news broke that he’d been tapped.

The Fox promo gloats: “If you expect your news on time, you don’t know Jack.” CNN counters that, in another promo, Fox takes credit for “breaking the news” about Edwards, although it was NBC that got it on the air first.