Fox News Keeps Shepard in Fold

Fox News Channel star Shepard Smith is reupping for four more years with the network.

Smith, who hosts the 7 p.m. ET Fox Report, will be with the channel into 2008.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The Fox Report is cable news' third most-watched show, trailing only The O'Reilly Factor and Hannity & Colmes, both on Fox.