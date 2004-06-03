Fox News Keeps Shepard in Fold
Fox News Channel star Shepard Smith is reupping for four more years with the network.
Smith, who hosts the 7 p.m. ET Fox Report, will be with the channel into 2008.
Financial terms were not disclosed. The Fox Report is cable news' third most-watched show, trailing only The O'Reilly Factor and Hannity & Colmes, both on Fox.
