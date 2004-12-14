At Fox News, It's Miller Time
Retiring Sen. Zell Miller (D[sort of]-Ga.) has signed up as a contributor to Fox News Channel.
A Democratic senator since 2000, Miller served two terms as governor of Georgia and four terms as lieutenant governor.
As a conservative Bush supporter (see "sort of" above), Miller was featured as a speaker at last summer's Republican National Convention, in which he levied a particularly venomous attack on his own party and candidate.
Miller later bristled at questions posed on MSNBC by Chris Matthews and challenged the Hardball host to a duel.
