Fox News International Expands Distribution in Asian Markets

Fox News International said it is expanding into Asia, making its international streaming service available in six additional markets starting Thursday.

New markets for Fox News International are Japan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Maldives.

Fox News added Turkey in March.

The streaming service is now available in 37 countries.

The streaming service carries live feeds of Fox News Channel and Fox Business News and makes 20 programs available on demand.

The services costs $6.99 a month and is available via iOS, Android, AppleTV and AndroidTV. It is also accessible through Amazon Fire TV.