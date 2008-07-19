Fox News' Hume will Leave Anchor Role
Fox News Channel anchor and political analyst Brit Hume, who has been with Fox News since its inception 12 years ago, will step down from day-to-day reporting following the presidential election, says The Washington Post.
Hume, 65, will remain at the network as a senior political analyst contributing to special-event coverage.
