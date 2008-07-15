Fox News' Hume to Exit Special Report Post-Election

Fox News Channel anchor Brit Hume will step down from day-to-day reporting following the 2008 presidential election.

Hume has been Fox News’ top anchor and political analyst since the network’s inception 12 years ago, when he joined after leaving ABC News. He began anchoring 6 p.m. newscast Special Report during the Clinton impeachment.

He'll give up daily anchor duties on Special Report and also step down as the network's Washington managing editor, according to a report in the Washington Post.

It's unclear whether Special Report, the top-rated cable news show at 6 p.m., will continue or who might take over as anchor.

Hume will remain at the network as a senior political analyst contributing to special-event coverage and may occasionally fill in for Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

Hume, who just turned 65, has made no secret of his desire for a semi-retirement deal in his next contract, and such agreements are not unusual for news anchors.

A Fox News spokesperson said the network does not comment on contract negotiations as a matter of policy.