Fox News GOP Debate Most Viewed of the Season
Wednesday's Fox News Channel debate among Republican presidential candidates was the highest-rated debate of the season.
More than 3 million viewers tuned in (with 854,000 of them in news’ target demographic of 25- to 54-year-olds), according to Nielsen Media Research.
The second-most-viewed debate of the season was the Aug. 19 Democratic face-off on ABC's This Week (2.79 million viewers) followed by CNN's Democratic debate June 3 (2.71million viewers). CNN's YouTube debate July 23 came in at No. 4 with 2.55 million viewers.
