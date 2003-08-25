Fox News drops 'fair & balanced' suit

After being battered a federal judge who belittled their case, Fox News

executives dropped their trademark infringement lawsuit against writer Al

Franken Monday.

Fox said it filed papers in federal court Monday afternoon to withdraw the

suit against Franken and his publisher, Penguin Group, which rushed Lies and

the Lying Liars Who Tell Them: A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right into

stores late last week.

A Fox spokeswoman said that "It's time to return Al Franken to the obscurity

that he's normally accustomed to."

But Federal District Judge Denny Chin had been equally dismissive of the

network last Friday, saying that any not recognizing Franken’s used of Fox’s

trademarked phrase "fair & balanced" as a joke would have to be "completely

dense."

Franken used the dispute to secure lots of TV dates this week, including a

week-long gig co-hosting CNN's Crossfire.