Fox News Channel’s Greg Gutfeld: Mother-in-Law Out of Ukraine

Greg Gutfeld, co-host of Fox News Channel's The Five, said on the program Thursday (March 3) that his mother-in-law had left Lviv, Ukraine, for Poland, where she planned to meet up with her daughter, Elena Moussa, a former Russian model and fashion designer.



Gutfeld had mentioned on the show Wednesday that Fox staffers in Ukraine to cover the Russian invasion had been trying to get her to safety, calling them “heroes” and unbelievably awesome" for the help they had given to a “grouchy, cynical bastard” like himself.

On Thursday, he let viewers know that his mother-in-law had gotten out safely and was “in a car on her way to Warsaw to see Elena,” again thanking the staffers.