Fox News Channel’s Greg Gutfeld: Mother-in-Law Out of Ukraine
By John Eggerton published
Thanks network staffers for aid
Greg Gutfeld, co-host of Fox News Channel's The Five, said on the program Thursday (March 3) that his mother-in-law had left Lviv, Ukraine, for Poland, where she planned to meet up with her daughter, Elena Moussa, a former Russian model and fashion designer.
Gutfeld had mentioned on the show Wednesday that Fox staffers in Ukraine to cover the Russian invasion had been trying to get her to safety, calling them “heroes” and unbelievably awesome" for the help they had given to a “grouchy, cynical bastard” like himself.
On Thursday, he let viewers know that his mother-in-law had gotten out safely and was “in a car on her way to Warsaw to see Elena,” again thanking the staffers.
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.