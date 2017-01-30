Fox News Channel’s Dean Enters Punxsutawney Weather Hall of Fame

Janice Dean, Fox News Channel senior meteorologist, will be inducted into the Punxsutawney Weather Discover Center’s Meteorologist Hall of Fame. Dean will be in Punxsutawney for the induction ceremony Feb. 1, and on Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, will host a book reading.

Dean has authored four weather-related children’s books in her Freddy the Frogcaster series.

“Now that I’ve written these books and spoken to thousands of kids about weather, I think this is one of the most important things I’ve ever done,” said Dean. “Kids are so excited to talk about weather. If we can tap into some of that excitement and teach them how to prepare in advance, that can help take the scare out of a potentially serious weather event.”

Dean joined Fox News Channel in 2004. She’ll be the fourteenth inductee into the Hall of Fame, which honors meteorologists, scientists and other weather professionals who have made significant contributions to weather science and education. Other inductees include Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore and National Weather Service Director Dr. Louis W. Uccellini.

Punxsutawney, PA has emerged as a meteorological center, of sorts, as it hosts a prominent Groundhog Day celebration in which groundhogs try their hand at weather forecasting.